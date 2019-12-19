ADAMANT Messenger Reaches Market Capitalization of $825,301.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $825,301.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,255,652 coins and its circulating supply is 83,113,641 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

