Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

