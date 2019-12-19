Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.20% of Addus Homecare worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of ADUS opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $95.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,276.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,321,866. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.