AdHive Hits Market Capitalization of $75,266.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. AdHive has a total market cap of $75,266.00 and $203.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

