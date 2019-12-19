Advanced Technology Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,465.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $36,465.00 and $152.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,161,041 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

