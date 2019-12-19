aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $28.68 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. aelf has a total market cap of $28.68 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Allbit, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Allbit, Bibox, Huobi, BigONE, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bithumb, DDEX, OKEx, ABCC, Kyber Network, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Koinex, AirSwap and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

