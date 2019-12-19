Aeon Hits One Day Volume of $737.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $737.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00665924 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003665 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001816 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

