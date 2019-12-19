Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research firms have commented on AJRD. ValuEngine downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,180,000 after buying an additional 234,198 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,066,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter.

AJRD stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

