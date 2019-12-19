Aeternity Market Cap Reaches $40.61 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $40.61 million and $13.14 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Crex24, OTCBTC and FCoin. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000719 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 340,889,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,068,682 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Crex24, Radar Relay, DragonEX, OKEx, Tokenomy, Binance, Liqui, BigONE, IDAX, LATOKEN, FCoin, HADAX, BitMart, OOOBTC, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Zebpay, Koinex, CoinBene, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.