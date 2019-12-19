Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.38 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $19.67 million and $3.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, BitForex, Binance, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Liqui, Radar Relay, DragonEX, RightBTC, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

