AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

