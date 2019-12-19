Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.72. Aircastle reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Aircastle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Aircastle stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

In other news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aircastle by 45.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

