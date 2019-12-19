Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.66% of Aircastle worth $27,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aircastle by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AYR opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. Aircastle Limited has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

