Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Director Edward Grebow Purchases 6,300 Shares

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Director Edward Grebow bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Grebow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Edward Grebow purchased 5,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.56. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

