Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Alexander’s worth $26,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 95.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.46. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.75 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

