AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $180,692.00 and approximately $667.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036391 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

