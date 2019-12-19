Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 80,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALTR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 282,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,633. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

