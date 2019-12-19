Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,792.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,769.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.49. The firm has a market cap of $888.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,173.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

