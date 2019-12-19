Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Ambac Financial Group an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 394,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,038. The company has a market cap of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

