Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.98% of Ambac Financial Group worth $26,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $348,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 162.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBC. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

