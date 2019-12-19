Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $36,094.71 in Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at $377,558.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Christopher Day sold 3,478 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $218,487.96.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $57.44. 531,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,592. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

