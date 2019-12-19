Amon Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $601,340.00 and $234.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.01179882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,033,318 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

