Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

CSSE opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

