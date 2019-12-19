Analysts Anticipate Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Tenaris by 10.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after buying an additional 1,401,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenaris by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

