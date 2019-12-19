Analysts Expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.89. Banco Macro reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $13.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Macro.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%.

BMA has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 75.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,672,000 after buying an additional 1,299,448 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,027,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 284,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $17,462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Macro (BMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.