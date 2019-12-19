Analysts Expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $143.83 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $84,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,445.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $127,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,347.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,799 shares of company stock worth $44,059,485. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

