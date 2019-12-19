Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Invesco posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.53. 80,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,284. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 317,920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

