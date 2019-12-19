Analysts Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.41. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,291. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 300,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

