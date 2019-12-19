Analyzing Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and Xunlei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $2.57 billion 15.74 -$80.80 million $0.11 1,670.73 Xunlei $230.60 million 1.37 -$39.28 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autodesk.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 4.74% -113.06% 4.78% Xunlei -38.55% -20.22% -14.94%

Volatility & Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autodesk and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 3 4 13 0 2.50 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autodesk presently has a consensus price target of $179.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.19%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Xunlei.

Summary

Autodesk beats Xunlei on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

