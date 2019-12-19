APIS (APIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. APIS has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $810,569.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIS has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APIS token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.