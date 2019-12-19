Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will announce $423.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.10 million and the highest is $425.07 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of -$114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 468.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -952.38%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

