AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.03.

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,311 in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AppFolio by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $116.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

