Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.15

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Ark has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and $534,566.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,240,438 coins and its circulating supply is 116,926,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, COSS, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

