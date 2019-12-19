Artemis Alpha Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ATS stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 338.50 ($4.45). 11,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,478. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Artemis Alpha Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343 ($4.51). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.70.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

