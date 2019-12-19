ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASOMF. Peel Hunt raised ASOS from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

