Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean Sells 21,281 Shares

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 76,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,704. Aspen Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

