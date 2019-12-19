Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Sells $66,616.47 in Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ASPU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPU shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price target on Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

