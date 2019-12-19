Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post $12.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.22 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $48.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.97 million to $48.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $63.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.91. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

