Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Aspen Technology by 10.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 21.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $119.44 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

