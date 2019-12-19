Atonomi (ATMI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $102,197.00 and $23.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

