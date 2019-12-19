Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Hits $105.62 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.60 or 0.00133417 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, DragonEX, IDEX and Bithumb. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $105.62 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Zebpay, Kraken, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Binance, Gate.io, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, GOPAX, AirSwap, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Liqui, Koinex, HitBTC, Bitsane, Ethfinex, BitBay, Mercatox, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

