Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Autoweb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

