AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%. On average, research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

