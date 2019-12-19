Azart (AZART) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Azart coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Azart has a market cap of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013457 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

