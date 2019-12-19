Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADS. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €280.75 ($326.45).

Shares of ADS traded down €1.30 ($1.51) on Thursday, reaching €288.35 ($335.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,018 shares. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €276.36 and a 200-day moving average of €273.35.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

