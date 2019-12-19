BaaSid Trading 43% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $119,704.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,792,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

