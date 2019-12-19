Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 148.33 ($1.95).

A number of research firms have commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.