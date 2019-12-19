Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.08. Bancolombia posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at about $105,406,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,037,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,718 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIB opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

