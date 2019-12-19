Bank of America Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $79.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 864,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.