Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $23,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $893,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMRC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776. The company has a market cap of $626.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

